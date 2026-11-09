Corgi evades ‘tackles’ after Broncos-Pathers halftime

FILE PHOTO: A corgi like this one caused chaos during an NFL game after a halftime race. It got away from its handler and sprinted all over the football field, avoiding tackles.

The NFL has many teams named after animals: Colts, Eagles, and Jaguars, for example, but maybe they need to consider the Corgis.

A halftime show during the Denver Broncos-Carolina Panthers game got a little wild when a dog with tiny legs sprinted all over the field.

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The Panthers held a corgi race on the field during halftime on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, USA Today reported.

But when the teams returned to the field, one corgi took its chance to run free across the field, swerving out of the way of several handlers and missing their tackles.

As SB Nation described it: “The halftime corgi race turned into anarchy when one little floofer decided it was time to traipse across the verdant field — and nobody was stopping it.”

The Panthers may have been able to use the corgi’s help. They lost the game to the Broncos 26-21.

Carolina plays New Orleans on Sunday while Denver is on a bye week, but will take on Las Vegas on Nov. 22.

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