College Football Playoff, ESPN reach $1.7B deal, will expand to 24 teams: reports

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the College Football Playoff logo during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Kyle Field on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. A deal has been reached between CFP and ESPN to expand the playoffs. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff will be changing thanks to a deal worth $1.7 billion with ESPN, according to reports from several media outlets. The agreement will expand CFP to 24 teams.

[ Read more trending news ]

ESPN’s Heather Dinich broke the news Monday morning. An official announcement is expected soon, Sports Illustrated said.

CBS Sports is citing unnamed sources in its report of the agreement. The Athletic also cited two unnamed sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, adding that the announcement is expected on Monday.

Dinich and other media outlets said that the agreement will eliminate the Power 4 conference championship games.

The CFP is in the third year of the 12-team playoff format, with the change coming next season, CBS Sports explained.

The football season will begin during “Week Zero,” the week before Labor Day and will end Thanksgiving weekend.

Selection day will be Nov. 28, 2027, while the national championship game will stay on Jan. 24, 2028.

The top eight teams will get first-round byes, with the first two rounds played at the highest-seeded teams’ fields.

The New Year’s Six bowls will be the quarter- and semifinal games. They are the Rose, Fiesta, Sugar, Peach, Orange and Cotton Bowls.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wanted a 16-team playoff but eventually agreed with the Big Ten’s 24-team format. The ACC, Big 12 and independent Notre Dame also wanted the 24-team agreement, according to CBS Sports.

News of the deal should not come as a surprise. The Athletic reported that the two sides were in the final stages on Friday.

They had reached an informal, preliminary agreement on a media rights deal three weeks ago.

ESPN already pays about $1.3 billion annually under the current six-year, $7.8 billion contract signed in 2024, Sports Illustrated said. The new agreement will add about $345 million each year to that contract.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group