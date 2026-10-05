Coast Guard calls off search for missing medical jet

FILE PHOTO: The Coast Guard has called off the search for a downed medical flight.

The search for a missing medical jet that disappeared en route from Bermuda to Boston has ended.

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The U.S. Coast Guard said that crews searched more than 4,400 miles over 66 hours for the air ambulance off the coast of Massachusetts, The Associated Press reported.

The plane went missing early Saturday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a search and rescue alert about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Boston 25 News reported. The Coast Guard was alerted to the problem around 2 a.m., the AP said.

The Gulfstream G-100 medical transfer, registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, left Bermuda with four Canadians and two Bermudians on board.

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Shortly before contact with the plane was lost, an air traffic controller can be heard on audio transmissions obtained by Boston 25 News asking whether the pilot was declaring an emergency after the pilot reported electrical problems. The AP said the plane may have been “coming in blind” as a storm rolled in.

“Roger, you said you’re coming in blind. Is that what you said?” a controller said on audio posted by LiveATC.net.

The plane had been cruising at 24,000 feet and fell to about 10,000 feet, according to FlightRadar24 and the AP.

Crews found a debris field belonging to the aircraft off the Nantucket coast.

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