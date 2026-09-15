Cliff-hanger: Injured rock climber rescued after falling 700 feet from rock face

An injured rock climber was rescued as a helicopter rescue team pulled them off the rock face.

California authorities shared dramatic video footage showing the moment when a helicopter rescued an injured rock climber who fell down a 700-foot cliff in California last week.

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According to the California Highway Patrol, the agency’s Coastal Division Air Operations received a call at 12:45 p.m. PT on Sept. 11.

Officers were dispatched by a Helicopter-70 aircraft to an area in Fresno County called the Power Dome, a rock cliff at the Courtright Reservoir in the southwestern section of the Sierra Nevada.

Officials said the climber fell off the steep rock face and urgently needed to be removed from the cliff to receive medical care, KRCR reported.

“Utilizing a helicopter rescue technician (HRT) from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, H-70 performed a hoist extraction of the injured climber, then transported the climber to an awaiting ambulance,” the highway patrol said. “Our crews rely on the collaborative efforts of our partner agencies, particularly our HRT team members, in order to ensure the safest outcome. We would like to thank all agencies who participated in this rescue.”

Officials said that one agency that assisted in the rescue was the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, which supplied a helicopter rescue crew, according to KRCR.

The climber’s identity, age and condition have not been revealed, People reported.

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