Chuck E. Cheese to open Chuck’s Arcade targeted at adults

If the days of going to Chuck E. Cheese for games and pizza are long gone, because you grew up, the childhood hotspot is reinventing the business, opening an older teen- and adult-focused concept.

Chuck E. Cheese announced Chuck’s Arcade, which "combines classic games and the hottest new games alongside iconic animatronic characters."

At most locations, it will be an arcade-only business, Fortune reported. They will not replace the traditional child-centric restaurants.

"The arcade was created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens, the symphony of digital soundtracks and the thrill of chasing high scores with friends long into the night. Chuck’s Arcade is a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great," a news release said.

Ten arcade locations in Florida, Connecticut, Oklahoma, New York, Georgia, Texas, New Hampshire and Missouri are already open in malls with more on the way.

One location in Kansas City, Missouri — Chuck’s Arcade and Pizzeria — will have original artwork documenting the history of the 50-year-old restaurant and will have a full menu. The pizzeria also serves some beer and wine, CNN reported.

Chuck’s Arcade will have retro games such as Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat and Donkey Kong, along with “cutting-edge” games, but the games will vary by location.

Some of the characters from Munch’s Make Believe Band will also be on hand, overseeing the arcade, CNN reported. They will be standing still, not performing. Some locations will also have retro-inspired merchandise, toys and prize redemptions.

