Chipotle produces song using instruments made out of vegetables

Corn is one of the fresh vegetables used as an instrument in Chipotle's "From the Ground to Sound" campaign.

We know what real food tastes like. But how does real food sound?

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Chipotle Mexican Grill used a medley of instruments, made out of vegetables, to record a song with the London Vegetable Orchestra.

In a news release, the restaurant chain premiered “From Ground to Sound,” an original song recorded inside London’s Abbey Road Studios Studio Two. It incorporates instruments made from fresh vegetables, “turning the same real ingredients prepared in its restaurants every day into the sound of the brand.”

After all, if The Beatles could record “Mean Mr. Mustard” at Abbey Road, why not record in the famous studio with vegetables?

The song was first teased in the final seconds of Chipotle’s 100 Creators ads that premiered in August. The composition was created by Beacon Street Studios, with creative direction from KIDS.

The track is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, Chipotle said. There is also a “From Ground to Sound” film available on YouTube.

The London Vegetable Orchestra, a five-member group formed in 2010, bills itself as the United Kingdom’s “only ensemble offering audiences ‘Home Grown’ entertainment.”

The orchestra used flutes made from corn, trumpets built using jalapeños and a horn created from bell peppers. Other vegetables with a part in the song included an avocado pit, lettuce percussion, and an onion bass.

According to the news release, the team of Chipotle and the orchestra labored for three months, experimenting with several vegetable groupings to figure out how ingredients such as corn, bell peppers and jalapeños could be converted into instruments capable of producing the proper notes.

“Real food has always been at the center of Chipotle. “Any brand can release a song or develop a sound mnemonic,” Fernando Machado, chief brand officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. “What made this worth pursuing was the chance to create a track that felt impossible to separate from Chipotle itself. The instruments, the sound and the story are all rooted in what we do every day.”

Patrick Johns of the London Vegetable Orchestra noted that no two vegetables “behave exactly the same way.”

“You can carve two identical instruments, but they can respond very differently,” John said in a statement. “Part of the craft is learning not to force an ingredient to sound a certain way but to find the sound that’s already there and build the music around it.”

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