Cheerios, Ziploc partner to create resealable bags inside cereal boxes

Cheerios is partnering with Ziploc to add resealable "PantrySeal" bags in the General Mills' cereal.

The idea is so simple that it is surprising it was not done sooner.

General Mills announced that it is partnering with Ziploc and will include resealable bags inside boxes of Cheerios cereal, a move that will help the breakfast food remain fresher longer.

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Boxes of Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios will be available with new packaging that includes a Ziploc PantrySeal bag, General Mills said in a news release.

The new item became available at Walmart.com on Tuesday.

Cheerios lovers will not have to worry about putting a clip on the traditional cereal bag, or folding it or rolling it to prevent the food from going stale.

“General Mills has received letters, emails and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box, and we decided it was time to partner with the ultimate freshness brand: Ziploc,” Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit Director for Cheerios at General Mills said in a statement. “Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for, making the whole routine easier and more enjoyable.”

General Mills said the resealable bag in Cheerios will be available at retailers nationwide over the next few months.

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