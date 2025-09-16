Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder, faces death penalty

A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, the suspected of killing Charlie Kirk on September 11, in Orem, Utah, on September 12, 2025. US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the suspect had been taken into custody over the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk after a massive manhunt. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials have announced the charges that the man who is accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk will face.

Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder. He also faces weapon and obstruction charges, The Associated Press reported.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the felony discharge of a firearm, causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. This charge brings a sentence of up to life in prison.

He is also charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, CNN reported.

The witness tampering comes from Robinson telling his roommate to delete texts and to remain quiet, according to CNN.

Gray is filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Officials said Robinson shot and killed Kirk on Sept. 10 as the political activist spoke to students at Utah Valley University.

Gray said, “The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” the AP reported. He also said it was an “offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment” of Utah’s residents and visitors, CNN reported.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic: the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding, and a more perfect union,” Gray said before spelling out the charges Robinson now faces.

Robinson is being held without bail.

He will appear virtually in his first hearing at 5 p.m. ET, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

