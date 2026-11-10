Celine Dion goes backstage with Metallica after rocking out during band’s shows at Sphere

Celine Dion
Celine Dion: The singer showed off her love for metal music when she attended a pair of Metallica concerts in Las Vegas. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — Who knew that Celine Dion was a metalhead?

The five-time Grammy Award winner was seen rocking out at the Sphere in Las Vegas last week, enjoying two performances by heavy metal band Metallica, Billboard reported.

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The “My Heart Will Go On” singer went viral for playing air bass during Metallica’s ballad-like (for them) song, “Nothing Else Matters” during the band’s Nov. 5 show, People reported.

Dion, 58, returned two nights later with her 16-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson Angélil, whom she shares with her late husband, René Angélil; and actor Jack Black, for Metallica’s Life Burns Faster, residency show, according to Billboard.

Video obtained by TMZ, shows Dion throwing her arms into the air during Saturday’s show while showing off her air guitar skills as the band played “Enter Sandman.”

Dion and her group went backstage after the show to meet the band members, according to People.

Dion, who has limited her public appearances over the past few years because she is suffering from stiff-person syndrome, thanked Metallica’s members for the “warm welcome” in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show,” Dion wrote. “With our love, - Celine, Nelson, and Eddy xx…”

Dion’s love for Metallica is not a new fad. Earlier this year, the singer shared a selection of songs from her personal playlist that included the band’s 1996 song “Until It Sleeps,” Billboard reported.

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