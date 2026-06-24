Bode Miller, 6-time Olympic medalist, arrested on drug charges in Idaho

The six-time Olympic medalist was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Idaho.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor drug charges after he was arrested earlier this month in eastern Idaho, court records show.

[ Read more trending news ]

Miller, 48, who won a gold medal, three silver and a bronze across five Olympics, was arrested on June 6 and was charged with possessing psilocybin mushrooms, East Idaho News reported on Tuesday.

He posted a $5,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.

Miller wrote in an Instagram post that he was pulled over after accelerating to pass a vehicle on the highway. His friend had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe, but Miller said he told police that he did not know about them, The Associated Press reported.

“We fully cooperated with the officer,” Miller wrote on social media. “I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

Miller won a gold medal in the super-combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Miller also owns 33 career World Cup victories, which is the most by any U.S. man, according to The Athletic.

He retired from the professional ski circuit in 2017, the AP reported. Miller was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025.

If convicted of the charges, Miller could face up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, East Idaho News reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group