Big Lots reopens stores in 13 states this week

The Big Lots comeback is in full swing.
The discount retailer is opening more than 70 locations in 13 states this week.
This is the third wave of reopenings, according to The Hill. Nine reopened in April and nearly 60 more opened earlier this month.
A fourth wave is planned. In total, 219 locations will reopen by early June after the company filed for bankruptcy last year.
Two hundred and 19 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers were acquired by Variety Wholesalers, USA Today reported. Variety Wholesalers planned on reopening stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia, among other states, the company said in a press release.
Here is the list of stores that have opened on May 1 or will open this week:
Stores that opened on May 1 are in bold.
Alabama
- Athens
- Cullman
- Decatur
- Dothan
- Guntersville
- Jasper
- Mobile
- Northport
Florida
- Crystal River
- Jacksonville
- Marianna
- Ormond Beach
- Panama City (Callaway)
Georgia
- Augusta
- Brunswick
- Buford
- Cornelia
- Dallas
- Fort Oglethorpe
- Marietta
- Smyrna
- Valdosta
- Vidalia
- Waycross
Indiana
- Jasper
Kentucky
- Campbellsville
- Danville
- Elizabethtown
- Glasgow
- Hazard
- London
- Middlesboro
- Richmond
- Somerset
Michigan
- Burton
- Flint
- Port Huron
- Shelby Township
- Southgate
Mississippi
- Southhaven
North Carolina
- Belmont
- Burlington
- Clemmons
- Dunn
- Elizabeth City
- Elkin
- Fayetteville
- Gastonia
- Greensboro
- Greenville
- Hickory
- Kinston
- Lexington
- Lincolnton
- Mocksville
- Mooresville
- Mount Airy
- Newton
- Roanoke Rapids
- Rocky Mount
- Selma
- Shelby
- Southport
- Statesville
- Wake Forest
- Wilkesboro
- Wilson
Ohio
- Alliance
- Boardman (Youngstown)
- Bridgeport
- Columbus
- Elyria
- Fremont
- Grove City
- Kettering
- Lancaster
- New Philadelphia
- Reynoldsburg
- Toledo
- Warren
- Wintersville
Pennsylvania
- Bloomsburg
- Camp Hill
- Cleona
- Du Bois
- Dunmore
- East Stroudsburg
- Erie
- Eynon
- Franklin
- Lehighton
- Lewisburg
- Meadville
- New Castle
South Carolina
- Easley
- Greenwood
- Lexington
- Rock Hill
- Seneca
- Simpsonville
- Spartanburg
- West Columbia
Tennessee
- Alcoa
- Cleveland
- Greeneville
- Jefferson City
- Johnson City
- Knoxville
- Morristown
- Murfreesboro
- Rogersville
- Sevierville
Virginia
- Chesapeake
- Chester
- Fredericksburg
- Front Royal
- Martinsville
- North Chesterfield
- North Prince George
- Waynesboro
- Winchester
- Yorktown
West Virginia
- Beckley
- Bridgeport
- Charleston
- Elkins
- Fairmont
- Martinsburg
- Oak Hill
- Princeton
Specific store information can be found here as the locations reopen.
A nationwide grand opening event is scheduled for the fall.
Variety Wholesalers is not the only company that purchased shuttered Big Lots locations.
Ocean State Job Lot said it bought 15 stores in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, USA Today reported.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Tractor Supply, Burlington and Aldi have all said they are buying closed Big Lots Locations, according to USA Today.
