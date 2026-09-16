Ben Saunders, Dutch singer who won first version of ‘The Voice,’ found dead in lake

The Dutch singer, who won the first version of "The Voice" franchise in the Netherlands in 2011, died on Sept. 15. He was 43.

Ben Saunders, the London-born Dutch singer who won the first-ever version of “The Voice,” was found dead in a popular recreational lake in the Netherland on Tuesday, his brother said. He was 43.

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In 2011, Saunders won “The Voice of Holland,” the first edition of the television talent show that would become a hit worldwide, including in the United States, according to Deadline.

People reported that authorities discovered Saunders’ body at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen — a popular recreational lake, according to local newspaper De Telegraaf. DutchNews.nl reported that police recovered a body from the lake at 1:20 p.m. local time. Police did not release details but said foul play was not suspected.

Ben Saunders Dies: Dutch Winner Of First-Ever Version Of 'The Voice' Was 43 https://t.co/3xT8FngsHB — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 16, 2026

The singer’s death was announced on Instagram by his brother, Dean Saunders, Deadline reported.

“My dear little brother died today. I have never felt such pain as I feel now,” he wrote. “What a dreadful day for us all. ... We have to learn to live with this, and I hope it is treated with respect.

“Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly—and I always will, too… Ben is in my heart, and he will stay there forever."

Ben Saunders was born in London, but his family moved to the Netherlands when he was a child, Deadline reported. He grew up in Hoorn before moving to Arnhem, where he operated a tattoo parlor.

He auditioned for “The Voice of Holland” with a cover of the Kings of Leon song, “Use Somebody,” according to the entertainment news website. He won the final with “King for a Broken Heart,” which hit the Dutch top 40 charts and was included on his debut solo album, “You Thought You Knew Me By Now.”

The Voice of Holland -- the original version of “The Voice” franchise -- first premiered in 2010, People reported. The show would grow into 150 adaptations of the talent show worldwide, according to ITV.

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