Bald eagle drops cat through motorist’s windshield on NC highway

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A motorist in western North Carolina had a stunning encounter on Wednesday when a bald eagle dropped a cat onto her vehicle, smashing the vehicle and killing the feline.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a woman was driving on U.S. 74 near Bryson City in Swain County at about 8:17 a.m. ET.

The motorist reported that the adult cat was seen in the talons of the bald eagle “fighting” with the bird of prey. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling approximately 55 mph when the eagle dropped the cat and the animal hit the windshield on the front passenger’s side.

Troopers said the feline went through the window and hit the back window of the vehicle.

The driver was not injured but was certainly shaken. She managed to pull her car off the road and called 911.

“You may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield. It absolutely shattered my windshield,” the woman told a 911 operator.

“I do believe you, honestly,” the dispatcher said.

“I had a witness who was like, ‘That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” the caller said.

