Around the horn: D-backs trumpeter sings national anthem when instrument fails

When the musician's trumpet failed him during "The Star-Spangled Banner," he grabbed a microphone and finished the song.

PHOENIX — The musician regarded as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ good luck charm during the team’s World Series championship run in 2001 still has that magic.

Jessie McGuire returned Saturday night as the team celebrated the 25th anniversary of that dramatic seven-game World Series victory against the New York Yankees. But while playing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” his trumpet malfunctioned. No problem. McGuire, 68, launched into an a capella version of the national anthem, to the delight of the sold-out crowd at Chase Field.

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McGuire played the national anthem during the 2001 World Series for the Diamondbacks, including a version before the decisive Game 7. During that contest, the Diamondbacks rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runs off future Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera to win 3-2.

The Yankees were Arizona’s opponents again on Saturday night, and like the players a quarter century ago, McGuire snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

About halfway through the song, McGuire’s trumpet malfunctioned, MLB.com reported. After one attempt to get his instrument back on track failed, McGuire grabbed the microphone and sang the second half of the song.

His trumpet gave out in front of 48,000 fans so he just started singing the National Anthem instead pic.twitter.com/XONAbwT1M5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 20, 2026

McGuire’s quick thinking drew a standing ovation from the crowd at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo sought him out as he left the field to congratulate him, MLB.com reported.

McGuire is used to pressure. He once served as the lead trumpeter for the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra in New York and has played for three U.S. presidents, Fox News reported.

Dr. Jesse McGuire was performing the national anthem on his trumpet when suddenly his instrument malfunctioned 😳



After one attempt to fix it, McGuire instead grabbed the mic and amazingly sang the rest of the anthem 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jPQg8Hj7LN — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2026

The trumpeter, who once played for the group Tower of Power, was rewarded by the Diamondbacks after the 2001 by giving him a World Series ring, MLB.com reported.

McGuire returned for the seventh-inning stretch and sang “God Bless America,” according to Fox News.

McGuire remains the Diamondbacks’ good luck charm. Arizona defeated the Yankees 5-3 when Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

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