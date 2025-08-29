Ariana Grande announces ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour

FILE PHOTO: Ariana Grande promotes the upcoming film "Wicked: For Good" at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grande announced an upcoming tour. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The album came out last year, but Ariana Grande is finally going on tour to support 2024’s “Eternal Sunshine.”

The “Wicked” actress announced the limited dates on Instagram, saying she will be hitting Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston before ending the tour with five concerts at London’s O2 Arena next August, Billboard reported.

Presale for the North American dates will happen on Sept. 9 with regular sales starting the next day. You can sign up for presales now through her website through Sept. 7.

Her last tour was in 2019. Grande, according to Billboard, was hesitant to have another tour.

“I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life,” she told Variety last year. “I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.”

Variety said the tour will have different VIP packages available.

Grande was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Galinda/Glinda in “Wicked,” with the second part of the musical-turned-film released later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She is also signed to be in “Focker In-Law,” the latest sequel for the “Meet the Parents” series, and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” animated film, THR reported.

0 of 19 Photos: Ariana Grande through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Ariana Grande through the years. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2008: Actress Ariana Grande from "13: A New Musical" visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on October 30, 2008, in New York City. (Joe Corrigan/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2009: Actress Ariana Grande arrives at Variety's third annual Power of Youth event held at Paramount Studios on December 5, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2010: Ariana Grande arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010, in Universal City, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2011: Actress Ariana Grande arrives at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on August 14, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2012: Actress Ariana Grande arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2013: Singer Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2014: Recording artist Ariana Grande (center) performs with dancers during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2015: Ariana Grande performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 2015, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2016: Ariana Grande Performs During ABC's "Good Morning America's" 2016 Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on May 20, 2016, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2017: In this handout provided by the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform on stage on June 4, 2017, in Manchester, England. (Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2018: Ariana Grande attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2018: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2019: Ariana Grande performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019, in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2020: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2021: Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande appear on an episode of "The Voice." (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

