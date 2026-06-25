Apple raises price of Macs, iPads, other items

FILE PHOTO: The costs of Apple devices are going up.

If you’re in the market for a new computer or iPad, expect to pay more.

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Apple has raised the prices of Macs and iPads by at least 15%.

The change came after the Apple Online Store was taken down early Thursday morning, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Here are the base model new price ranges depending on the device:

MacBook Air: $200 increase to $1,299

MacBook Pro: $300 increase to $1,999

MacBook Neo: $100 increase to $699

iPad Air: $150 increase to $749

iPad Pro: $200 increase to $1,199

HomePod: $50 increase to $349

HomePod Mini: $30 increase to $129

Apple TV set-top box: $70 increase to $199

The cost of an iPhone has not changed, but the company alluded to more increases.

“We have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices,” Apple said in a statement, according to The Wall Street Journal. “We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.”

It also told consumers, “We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions,” Reuters reported.

The increase is attributed to rising prices for memory and storage chips driven by demand from AI hyperscalers, the newspaper explained.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal last week that price increases were unavoidable.

“There’s less supply at a time when consumers want devices, and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases,” Cook said.

He also told analysts in late April, “Where we don’t give color beyond June, I can tell you that beyond ‌the June ⁠quarter, we believe memory costs will drive an increasing impact on our business," Reuters reported.

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