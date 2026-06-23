Anti Prime Day? Deals for non-Prime shoppers from Walmart, Target, Best Buy

FILE PHOTO: Walmart is among retailers that are holding their own summer online sales to rival Amazon Prime Day.

While it may seem that Amazon Prime is everywhere. While it is convenient, not everyone has a Prime account, so they can’t partake in the annual sale.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own deals from other retailers trying to take a piece of Amazon’s pie.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Guardian called it anti-Prime Day deals.

Walmart is holding its Deal week-long event through June 28. The sales are available to all customers, but Walmart+ customers get exclusive access to special deals for the first 24 hours, NBC News reported. Walmart+, the company’s answer to Prime, is also on sale for $49 a year.

[ Prime Day 2026: How to get the best deals ]

Target is once again giving Amazon some deal competition with its Target Circle Deal Days. The promotion ends on June 26. The promotion includes 40% off certain items. Some discounts are day-specific, while others run throughout the Deal Days. Credit card holders get additional deals.

Best Buy launched its Tech Fest Sale, which ends on June 28. Many deals save up to 50% while video games have discounts up tp 60%, according to the Tech Fest website.

©2026 Cox Media Group