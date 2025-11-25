Anna Kepner’s cruise death ruled homicide

Carnival Horizon
Passenger dies FILE PHOTO: An 18-year-old on board the Carnival Horizon has died. The details of her death have not been released. (Wangkun Jia - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The death certificate for Ann Kepner officially lists her cause of death on board a Carnival cruise line ship as a homicide.

Read more trending news

ABC News obtained the document from the 18-year-old’s family. It states that she died from “mechanical asphyxia” and that she died on Nov. 6, but at an unknown time.

It said that she was “mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s)” but does not disclose who allegedly killed her.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Priya Banerjee told Fox News that "Mechanical asphyxia just means there is something external to the body that hinders her breathing — her chest or belly can’t expand."

Her autopsy and toxicology results have not been released.

Kepner was found dead on the Carnival Horizon under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests. She had been on vacation with her father, stepmother, grandparents, siblings and stepsiblings, ABC News reported. She shared the room with her stepbrother, Fox News reported.

18-year-old passenger dies on Carnival cruise, FBI investigates

Her body was found on Nov. 7 at around 11:15 a.m., according to Fox News.

The FBI is investigating, but no suspects have been named by the agency. Her 16-year-old stepbrother was identified as a potential suspect by his parents in a custody dispute legal filing, but no charges were filed, The Associated Press reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!