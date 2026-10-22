Allen Bailey, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at 37

The defensive lineman, who played for Kansas City and Atlanta during his 10-year NFL career, died on Tuesday. He was 37.

Allen Bailey, a former defensive lineman who spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, died on Tuesday. He was 37.

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No cause of death was provided, The Athletic reported.

The native of Sapelo Island, Georgia, played the final two seasons of his pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bailey was found dead by his wife at their Florida home, ESPN reported. His family told TMZ, the first outlet to report Bailey’s death, that they believe the player died from natural causes.

Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul. We're deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/gdeSp5AxDX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 21, 2026

The celebrity gossip website, citing a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said that deputies responded to a Bailey’s home in Green Cove Springs after receiving a report about a person suffering from cardiac arrest.

During his 10-year NFL career, Bailey forced four fumbles and recovered seven, including one for a touchdown in 2018. He recorded 22 sacks and 248 tackles, including 40 tackles for loss.

“Our hearts go out to his family,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said when he began his Wednesday news conference. “Prayers are with them. Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him.”

Bailey played college football at the University of Miami, according to The Athletic. He earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2009 and second-team All-ACC honors in 2010, the sports news website reported.

Rest in peace, Allen Bailey 🙏 We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends https://t.co/AmtOe4acx9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2026

Reid called Bailey one of his favorite players because of his down-to-earth personality, according to The Athletic

“Just a good guy,” Reid said. “I drive in every morning, and I’ll see a possum, and he was a big hunter. I’d say, ‘I saw a possum out there.’ He goes, ‘Don’t eat those possums; they eat garbage. Gotta get the ones that eat the chestnuts (laughs).’ He was that kind of guy. He was an outdoorsman, and then he was dirty tough. You talk about giving you an honest down, he gave you an honest down every snap.

“It’s a sad deal. I know his father passed away young, too. It’s life, but it makes you sick when it happens that young.”

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