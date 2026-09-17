Alabama deputy accused of voyeurism, electronic stalking

James Long Reed was arrested on voyeurism and electronic stalking charges. He was relieved of his duties as a Pickens County deputy.

An Alabama deputy accused of misconduct has been relieved of his duties after he was arrested on Wednesday, authorities said.

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According to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, James Long Reed, 47, was arrested shortly before 4:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 16.

He was charged with one count of first-degree voyeurism and two counts of electronic stalking.

Reed is being held without bond in the Pickens County Jail, online records show.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about the allegations or what circumstances led to Reed’s arrest, WBMA reported. The agency referred questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said that on Sept. 11, officials “became aware of allegations” of possible misconduct involving one of its employees. Sheriff Jordan Powell consulted with the district attorney’s office and asked the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe.

The agency’s findings resulted in the arrest of Reed, the sheriff’s office said.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard of conduct and accountability,” Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell said in a statement. “When an officer fails to meet those standards and violates the law, they should be held accountable just as any other person who commits a crime.

“Our badge does not place us above the law, and maintaining the public’s trust requires accountability at every level.”

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