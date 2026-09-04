Aflac billboards ‘defaced’ by Ben Affleck in new ad campaign

FILE PHOTO: Ben Affleck arrives at Bring Change to Mind Revels and Revelations Celebration at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture on April 27, 2026, in San Francisco, California. Affleck has teamed up with Aflac for a new ad campaign. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Someone has been spraying graffiti over Aflac billboards, but it was apparently part of a new partnership between the company and actor Ben Affleck.

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Affleck tagged a Los Angeles billboard on Tuesday, spraying his name on the blue-and-white ad, TMZ reported.

Several other billboards across the city had “BEN AFFLECK” sprayed over them, fueling speculation that the actor and the supplemental insurance company were working together.

Los Angeles Magazine said the two sides signed a deal for the advertising campaign that will run through next summer.

His company, Artists Equity, said the ads began this week, and bank on the similarities between the company’s and the actor’s names, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What started as a coincidental word play ended up being a true connection between an iconic brand and an iconic man. Up until this point, Affleck and Aflac have just been two ships passing in the cultural night,” Brandon Pierce, Artists Equity co-president of advertising, said. “We saw this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring the low hanging fruit to life by creating an authentic campaign that’s just downright entertaining, and will feel to audiences like, ‘Wait, how has this never existed before?’ when it hits the airwaves.”

Aflac senior VP and CMO Garth Knutson said, “Americans have been making the connection between Aflac and Affleck for years. Some ideas require a leap of imagination. This one was sitting right in front of us. We think consumers are going to love it, but more importantly, we hope it inspires millions of Americans to take a fresh look at Aflac and the ways we can help with expenses health insurance doesn’t cover.”

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