Adults, children found dead in Montana shooting, fire

FILE PHOTO: Police in Billings, Montana, are investigating a shooting and house fire that left several children and adults dead.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Several adults and children were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Billings, Montana.

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The names and exact number of victims have not been released, but law enforcement said there were no survivors, including the man suspected in the killings, the Billings Gazette reported.

Law enforcement was called to an active shooting on Aug. 23. Gunfire could be heard on the 911 calls. Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O’Donnell said it started as a family disturbance, but did not provide details on exactly what started it.

Police said that when one officer got to the scene, a man was in the backyard of the smoking home.

KULR said that within minutes of police getting there, the house was fully engulfed.

Police also heard more gunfire, and the man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said that the gunfire and the lack of fire hydrants in the area hampered their efforts, KTVQ reported.

“When the fire was observed in the structure, fire suppression efforts took priority as the fire blocked any reasonable attempt to rescue or recover victims,” Billings Police Department Assistant Chief Shawn Mayo said.

The fire destroyed the house, and officials have not said how it started.

No motive was provided, according to NBC News.

O’Donnell said “multiple adults and multiple juveniles” died at the home, NBC News reported. Officials have identified all of the victims, but have not released their names and ages due to the ongoing investigation.

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