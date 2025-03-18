Adam Sandler returns to the links in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Haley Joel Osment, Benny Safdie and Adam Sandler on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images)

Happy Gilmore is looking for a hole-in-one as the Adam Sandler character returns for a sequel to the 1996 film, “Happy Gilmore.”

A trailer has been released for Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2.″

Sandler reprises his role as the titular character and Christopher McDonald is back as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit.

Joining the cast this time around will be Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, and Travis Kelce. There are also several pro golfers including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Kopeka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris in the film.

The film was co-written by Sandler with Tim Herlihy. It was directed by Kyle Newacheck.

“Happy Gilmore 2″ will stream exclusively on Netflix on July 25.

0 of 26 Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: A director's chair is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Sandler (L) and his stand-in are seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Sandler is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Sandler is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 09: Adam Sandler is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 9, 2024 in South Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' KEARNY, NJ - NOVEMBER 08: Michael Papajohn on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 8, 2024 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Adam Sandler and Benny Safdie on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' KEARNY, NJ - NOVEMBER 08: Michael Papajohn on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 8, 2024 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Sandler is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' KEARNY, NJ - NOVEMBER 08: Ben Stiller and his stunt double Greg Fitzpatrick on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 8, 2024 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Benny Safdie and Haley Joel Osment on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Adam Sandler on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: The cast and crew seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' KEARNY, NJ - NOVEMBER 08: Adam Sandler (C) on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 8, 2024 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 09: The clapper is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 9, 2024 in South Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Adam Sandler on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' KEARNY, NJ - NOVEMBER 08: Ben Stiller and his stunt double Greg Fitzpatrick on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 8, 2024 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Writer Tim Herlihy on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Sandler is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Sandler (L) is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on September 16, 2024 in Highlands, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Haley Joel Osment, Benny Safdie and Adam Sandler on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images) Scenes from the shoot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' CLIFTON, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Atmosphere signage on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 in Clifton, N.J., United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) (Bobby Bank/GC Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group