Actor Val Kilmer, ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Batman Forever’ star, dies at 65

The versatile actor, who had starring roles in "Top Gun," "Batman Forever" and "Tombstone," died April 1. He was 65.

LOS ANGELES — Actor Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in “Top Gun” and starred in films as Batman, singer Jim Morrison and gunslinger Doc Holliday during his versatile career, died April 1. He was 65.

Kilmer’s cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told The New York Times. Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered, she added.

The actor died in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends, his daughter said.

#RIP actor Val Kilmer who passed away today at the age of 65. In addition to his appearances in BATMAN FOREVER and TOMBSTONE, Kilmer perhaps was best known for his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in TOP GUN. His final film was TOP GUN: MAVERICK in 2022. pic.twitter.com/12zFt4Xy00 — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) April 2, 2025

Kilmer rose to fame as cool, cocky aviator Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise in the 1986 film, “Top Gun.” He reprised his role in a brief cameo in the film’s 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Kilmer would go on to portray Doors frontman Morrison in the 1991 film “The Doors” and the alcoholic Holliday, the fast-on-the-draw gunslinger in the 1993 Western, “Tombstone.”

The actor also donned a cowl as the Caped Crusader in the 1995 film “Batman Forever,” doing battle with Jim Carrey (as the Riddler) and Tommy Lee Jones (as Two-Face).

Val Edward Kilmer, part Cherokee, Irish, German and Swedish, was born on Dec. 31, 1959, in Los Angeles and grew up in the city’s suburban Chatsworth neighborhood.

His father, Eugene, was an aerospace engineer and real estate developer and his mother, the former Gladys Ekstadt, was a housewife. Kilmer’s parents divorced when he was 9. His younger brother, Wesley, drowned in a swimming pool in 1977 at the family home his parents bought from Western movie legends Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.

Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in Tombstone was Oscar-worthy. Kilmer fully-committed in every way, down to his weight loss. I can’t picture anyone else as Doc Holliday. pic.twitter.com/NaKBJVqsdf — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 2, 2025

Kilmer’s high school classmates included Kevin Spacey and Mare Winningham.

His film credits also included roles in “Real Genius,” “Willow,” “Heat,” and “The Saint.”

In 2021, a documentary on his life, “Val,” was released. His son, Jack, provided Kilmer’s voice and the film utilized hundreds of hours of video he had recorded through the years.

At the age of 17, Kilmer became one of the youngest students ever accepted into the Juilliard School. He made his Broadway debut in 1983 in “The Slab Boys,” a production that also featured Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.

In film, Kilmer had a breakout role as rockabilly teen idol Nick Rivers in the 1984 spy spoof, “Top Secret!” and played a brainy college student in the 1985 science-fiction comedy, “Real Genius,” before starring in “Top Gun” with Cruise in 1986.

Michael Mann, who directed Kilmer alongside Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jon Voight in the 1995 action-thriller “Heat,” said the actor brought a “powerful current” to the movie.

While working with Val on ‘Heat’ I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character,” Mann said in a statement. “After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.”

Val Kilmer, who played Bruce Wayne in “Batman Forever,” channeled as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone‘s “The Doors” and starred in several other 1980s favorites, has died. He was 65. https://t.co/iTfHQcI19v pic.twitter.com/Bt38dbqDxI — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2025

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Kilmer in “Twixt,” paid tribute to him in a post on Instagram.

“Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life,” Coppola wrote. “He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know -- I will always remember him.”

Kilmer also appeared in “The Island of Dr. Moreau” (1996); and “Wonderland” (2003), a murder story based on a true crime in which he played pornography actor John Holmes;

Kilmer was married to actress Joanne Whalley, whom he met on the set of the 1988 fantasy film “Willow.” That union ended in divorce. His survivors include their children, Jack and Meredith.

Actor Josh Brolin, a friend of Kilmer, paid tribute to the actor in an Instagram post.

“You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker,” Brolin wrote. “There’s not a lot left of those.”

0 of 21 Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer starred as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun." (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Val Kilmer: American actors Cher and Val Kilmer arrive at the 56th Academy Awards in 1984. (William Nation/Sygma via Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer completes a class assignment in a scene from the 1985 film "Real Genius." (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: From left, Mark Kamiyama, Michelle Meyrink, Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret and Jonathan Gries (seated) on the set of the film "Real Genius" in 1985. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Michelle Pfeiffer played Annie, one of four high school friends whose lives changed forever when her boyfriend Eric (Val Kilmer) drives drunk with devastating results, in the 1985 show, "One Too Many." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise starred in "Top Gun." (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley, in the film "Kill Me Again" on Feb. 12, 1989. (Paul Harris/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer in the 1989 film "Kill Me Again." (Paul Harris/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer does publicity for the film "Batman Forever." (Eric Robert/Sygma via Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer in a scene from the 1996 film "The Island Of Dr. Moreau." (New Line Cinema/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer comforts Elisabeth Shue in a scene from the 1997 film "The Saint." (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Actor Val Kilmer walks out with a horse after he introduced a special segment in honor of singing cowboys Roy Rogers and Gene Autry during the 71st Academy Awards in 1999. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer and Mira Sorvino kissing in a scene from the 1999 film "At First Sight." (MGM Studios/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer, famous for his performance as Batman and Jim Morrison, proudly shows the tile with his handprints and his signature in 2019. (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Mar) Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer, left, and Al Pacino attend the Simply Shakespeare's Live Read of "The Merchant Of Venice" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: The versatile actor, who had starring roles in "Top Gun," "Batman Forever" and "Tombstone," died April 1. He was 65. (C Flanigan/WireImage) Val Kilmer: al Kilmer attends the 2019 annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at Avalon Hollywood on Nov. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Val Kilmer: Julie Cohen, actors Mercedes Kilmer and Val Kilmer and Brad Koepenick attend the 2019 annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at Avalon Hollywood. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group