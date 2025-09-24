Active shooter reported at Texas ICE facility

DALLAS — Police in Dallas, Texas, responded to reports of an active shooter at an ICE facility on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to shots fired at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas about 7 a.m. local time, WFAA reported.

Several people were reportedly wounded. KDFW reported that some of those wounded are in critical condition.

The Associated Press reported that three people were shot.

They said one person was found shot on the roof of a nearby office, WFAA reported. KDFW said it was the alleged gunman who died of a self-inflicted gunshot as law enforcement approached.

Todd Lyons, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the scene is secure, but the building is on lockdown during a live on CNN.

Lyons could not say if the people wounded were ICE employees or civilians. He also could not confirm their conditions, but did say that at least three people were shot, CNN reported.

