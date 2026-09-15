78th Emmy Awards: Reba McEntire performs emotional tribute to Dolly Parton Sally Field also honors late country music star with heartfelt speech.

LOS ANGELES — Country singer Reba McEntire performed an emotional musical tribute to her late friend, Dolly Parton, during Monday’s Emmy Awards. And actress Sally Field also delivered a heartfelt speech honoring the Queen of Country Music at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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McEntire, 71, took to the stage to perform “Appalachian Memories,” the 1983 country song written and recorded by Parton for her 25th solo studio album, “Burlap & Satin,” Variety reported.

Before McEntire’s performance, a clip was shown of Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, introducing and then singing the song at the 1983 Emmys, according to the entertainment news website.

“I grew up in the Smoky Mountains, the Appalachian Mountains. I have written a song that touches me very deep,” Parton said. “I’m sure in your own way, you will to this. This song, like I say, is very important to me. And I hope you like it. If you don’t like it, if you don’t mind, I would rather not hear about it later.”

Dolly Parton was honored at the #Emmys by Reba singing the late country star's 1983 song "Appalachian Memories" and by Sally Field praising her "Steel Magnolias" co-star.



“She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny with a bawdy sense of humor that would send… pic.twitter.com/96cHxYO9ZS — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Singer Noah Kahan was the musical anchor for most of the tributes to deceased stars -- including Tim Curry, Hal Williams, Sam Neill and Eric Dane -- singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water” -- but McEntire focused on Parton with an emotional tribute, USA Today reported.

Before McEntire’s orchestra-backed number, Field, who co-starred with Parton in “Steel Magnolias,” delivered an impassioned speech, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Field also won an Emmy on Monday as Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for her role in “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

“If there are truly angels on Earth, then we just lost one: Dolly Parton,” said Field, 79. “It was my great good fortune to have worked with Dolly in a film called ‘Steel Magnolias.’ And over the years, I never stopped loving her, though we lived very far apart. I adored her from Day One; how could you not? She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny, with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide.

Reba McEntire pays an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton by singing “Appalachian Memories” at the #Emmys.https://t.co/j5J7X3mv8z pic.twitter.com/8Oste7uvv1 — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

“I couldn’t see then what a real giant Dolly was — not just as an artist, but as a human,” Field added, according to the Times. “She was a humanitarian whose contributions have made a profound difference in the lives of so many in her home state of Tennessee, and across our country. God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend.

“I am not the only one on Earth that will love you forever and ever.”

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0 of 37 Photos: Reba McEntire through the years Reba McEntire arrives at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. Keep clicking to see more photos from McEntire's career. (Mickey Bernal/WireImage) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years Circa 1976: Country singer Reba McEntire poses for a portrait session in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1982: American country singer Reba McIntire performs at The Lone Star Café in New York on July 22, 1982. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1986: Reba McEntire, left, and Kris Kristofferson at the 28th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 25, 1986. (CBS via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1987: Reba McEntire. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1989: Dwight Yoakam, Reba McEntire, guest and Martin McEntire. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1991: Reba McEntire. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1993: Country singers Linda Davis and Reba McEntire perform on October 12, 1993. (Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1994: Country singer Reba McEntire and her young son Shelby relax on a porch swing. (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1996: Reba McEntire. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1997: Reba McEntire. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 1998: Reba McEntire. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2000: Reba McEntire attends the 35th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Universal City, California, on May 3, 2000. (Chris Weeks/Liaison) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2001: Charlotte Church, Tony Bennett, Reba McEntire, Usher and Mandy Moore perform at TNT's "Christmas in Washington." (Jason Nevader/WireImage) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2002: Singer Reba McEntire salutes photographers during the 28th annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 13, 2002, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2004: Reba McEntire during the 30th annual People's Choice Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2005: Singer Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire pose on the set of The WB's "Reba" at 20th Century Fox Studios on February 15, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2006: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton during CMT Giants Honoring Reba McEntire at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2007: Reba McEntire at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (John Sciulli/WireImage) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2008: Musicians Garth Brooks accepts the Crystal Milestone award from host Reba McEntire onstage during the 43rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2009: Musical guest Reba McEntire performs on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" on November 3, 2009. (Tracy Leeds/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2010: Singer Reba McEntire performs onstage during the American Country Awards 2010 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 6, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2011: Honorees Jennifer Nettles, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during ACM Presents: Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country concert held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 4, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/ACMA2011/Getty Images for ACM) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2012: Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire appear on "Black Shelton's Not-So-Family Christmas." (Lewis Jacobs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2015: TV Producer Narvel Blackstock, singers Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015, in Phoenix. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2016: Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles and Lily Tomlin appear onstage during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2017: Honorees Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton attend the 11th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2018: Kelly Clarkson (left) and host Reba McEntire attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Jason Merritt/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2019: Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2020: Reba McEntire attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA) Photos: Reba McEntire through the years 2021: Reba McEntire and Annie Potts appear in an episode of "Young Sheldon." (Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

0 of 50 Dolly Parton NASHVILLE - 1965: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1970: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1972: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1975: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton at a press reception at the Hilton Hotel, London, 1976. (Photo by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) (Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) Dolly Parton UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Dolly Parton Portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn in Chicago, Illinois, April 30, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton 20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Dolly Parton UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Dolly Parton (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Dolly Parton NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) (REP/IMAGES/Getty Images) Dolly Parton PIGEON FORGE, TN - 1993: American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Dolly Parton American country music singer and actress Dolly Parton poses with a People's Choice Award, March 13, 1988. She wears a white sequinned dress with transparent shoulders and long earrings. (Photo by Fotos International/Robert Scott/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1989: Singer and Actress Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LONDON - JANUARY 17: American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dolly Parton BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage) (Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dolly Parton performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage) Dolly Parton LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena on June 8, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) (Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/ACM2016) Dolly Parton PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Dolly Parton THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on August 23, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Honoree Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton accepts the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Through the years Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Katy Perry (L) and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) Through the years In this screengrab released on April 18, Dolly Parton speaks at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) (Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) Through the years Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Record holder FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Parton currently holds 10 Guinness World Records. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

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