7.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Panama

A strong earthquake has hit a portion of Panama.

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The quake struck along Panama’s southern coast but was felt as far away as Panama City, Reuters reported. There were no immediate reports of damage.

It happened near La Pitaloza, which is sparsely populated.

Preliminary information said it was a magnitude 8.0, but it was later adjusted to magnitude 7.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. It was then upgraded to a 7.7.

As The New York Times noted, “As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake’s reported magnitude.”

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 - 10 km WSW of Pitaloza Arriba, Panama https://t.co/tlY0Y1cegU — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 9, 2026

The Associated Press reported that people evacuated buildings in Panama City.

“We felt it very strongly. It knocked things over in the kitchen, but we’re okay, though we’re very scared,” Rosendo Domínguez told the AP via phone. “Everyone is outside, scared.”

Tsunami warnings were issued for the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and other areas, according to Bloomberg.

The earthquake was also felt in the capital of Costa Rica, Reuters reported.

The news agency reported that the Panama Canal is operating as normal.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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