$5K showers down on Detroit for man’s final wish

Pile Of Cash Isolated On White Background.
Helicopter drop FILE PHOTO: A Detroit man's sons carry out what they said was his final wish, showering his neighborhood with cash. (Michael Burrell/pixelrobot - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DETROIT — A Detroit man’s last wish was fulfilled as a helicopter dropped money and rose petals over part of the Motor City.

Read more trending news

Darrell “Plant” Thomas was 58 years old when he died on June 15. His sons put together a tribute to honor their father, sending a helicopter up over Showroom Shine Express in Detroit, and showering the neighborhood with $5,000.

“This was a final expression of love from him to the community because he was a giver,” his niece, Crystal Perry, told the Detroit Free Press.

She called it “a farewell tribute to an Eastside legend.”

Thomas owned the Showroom Shine Express and was a professional race car driver with the National Hot Rod Association.

His son Dante, known as Smoke, told WJBK, “Detroit, y’all might not know who my father was, but he was a great father. Among his community he was a legend, and he blessed everyone and that was his last blessing to everyone. That’s all it was.”

The money came down during a block party held in Thomas’ honor, which featured classic cars and tributes, WJBK reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!