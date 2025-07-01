$5K showers down on Detroit for man’s final wish

FILE PHOTO: A Detroit man's sons carry out what they said was his final wish, showering his neighborhood with cash.

DETROIT — A Detroit man’s last wish was fulfilled as a helicopter dropped money and rose petals over part of the Motor City.

Darrell “Plant” Thomas was 58 years old when he died on June 15. His sons put together a tribute to honor their father, sending a helicopter up over Showroom Shine Express in Detroit, and showering the neighborhood with $5,000.

“This was a final expression of love from him to the community because he was a giver,” his niece, Crystal Perry, told the Detroit Free Press.

She called it “a farewell tribute to an Eastside legend.”

Thomas owned the Showroom Shine Express and was a professional race car driver with the National Hot Rod Association.

His son Dante, known as Smoke, told WJBK, “Detroit, y’all might not know who my father was, but he was a great father. Among his community he was a legend, and he blessed everyone and that was his last blessing to everyone. That’s all it was.”

The money came down during a block party held in Thomas’ honor, which featured classic cars and tributes, WJBK reported.

