50K cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer stolen

FILE PHOTO: Police are looking for clues into who allegedly stole thousands of cans of beer.

Police in California are looking for alleged thieves who allegedly made off with about 50,000 cans of beer.

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Montclair Police Department said, “Approximately $25,000 worth of Anheuser-Busch/Pabst Blue Ribbon product was obtained after a purported subcontracting company submitted fraudulent documentation to arrange the pickup,” The New York Times reported.

It happened on Aug. 17, but police released the information on Facebook on Aug. 28.

A separate incident happened earlier on Aug. 17 that involved about $45,000 worth of product destined for Tucson, Arizona.

The combined value for both heists is about $70,000.

Pabst posted to Instagram, “SOLEN - 40,000lbs of beer.”

“To the thief: we don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way,” the post continued before giving a deadline for the return of the beer, adding, “P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious.”

In a follow-up post, the company assured its followers that the heist was real and not a marketing gimmick, Fox News reported. Still, the company has requested that if anyone sees the missing shipment, they post a photo and tag Pabst Blue Ribbon or send them a direct message about where the truck is.

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