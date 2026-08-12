5 Colorado teenagers killed after vehicle plunges off cliff

Investigators work at the scene where five teens plunged to their deaths when a vehicle veered off a roadway.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Five Colorado teenagers were killed on Saturday after the vehicle the boys were riding in veered off a roadway and plunged down a steep hillside, authorities said.

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All five teens were 17, The Denver Post reported. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified them as Tristan Tucker, William Simms, Tyler Kersey-Huffman, Titus Gould and Braden Taylor.

According to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, first responders arrived at 7:45 a.m. MT on Sunday after receiving a report about a vehicle driving off a cliff after a possible crash the previous night.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crashed vehicle on the hillside below the roadway and the five teens dead at the scene, the ive occupants dead at the scene, the Grand Junction Police Department said.

Speed is being examined as a possible factor in the crash, USA Today reported.

Three of the teens, including the driver and the front-seat passenger, were wearing seat belts, KMGH reported. The other two occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to the television station.

It was unclear whether the roadway’s design or the lack of guardrails played a role in the vehicle’s crash, KMGH reported.

“The Grand Junction Police Department recognizes that incidents like this can have a profound impact on families, friends, and the broader community,” police said in its news release. “We encourage anyone in need of support to reach out to someone they trust or contact the GJPD Victim Services Unit for available resources.”

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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