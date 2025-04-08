44 dead, 160 injured in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

National Police members stand guard outside of the Jet Set nightclub
National Police members stand guard outside of the Jet Set nightclub following the collapse of its roof, in Santo Domingo, on April 8, 2025.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Dozens of people are dead after a roof collapsed at a Dominican Republic nightclub. Another 160 were hurt in the collapse.

Among the victims at the one-story Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo were politicians and athletes who were there for a merengue concert.

Search crews are still pulling people from the rubble more than 12 hours after the roof came down on them.

The sister of Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz was among those killed. Nelsy Cruz was the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi. She called Dominican President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m., telling him that she was trapped. She died at a hospital after being removed from the wreckage.

MLB Pitcher Octavio Dotel was also there. Dotel has been removed from the building, but there were conflicting reports Tuesday afternoon on whether he was injured or dead.

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing at the time. She was among the injured, as was legislator Bray Vargas.

Jet Set representatives issued a statement saying that they’re cooperating with the authorities but that “The loss of human life leaves us in a state of deep pain and dismay.”

Abinader posted to X, " All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

