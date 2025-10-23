4 members of Illinois gubernatorial candidate’s family killed in helicopter crash

The Republican, running for governor in 2026, announced the death of four family members in a helicopter crash.

The son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana, his campaign said early Thursday.

Bailey, a Republican who launched his second campaign for governor last month, and his wife Cindy confirmed that their son, Zachary, and his wife, Kelsey, were killed in the crash. Also killed were two of his grandchidren -- Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel. A third grandchild -- 10-year-old Finn -- was not on the helicopter and is safe.

Complete details of the crash were not immediately available.

The Montana Highway Patrol confirmed to WGN-TV that the crash happened in Carter County, located in southeastern Montana.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the Bailey campaign wrote in a post on X. “They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7,… pic.twitter.com/AKKhumqHzs — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) October 23, 2025

Bailey served one term in the Illinois State Senate from 2021 to 2023, representing the state’s 55th District. Previously, he was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021.

He ran as the Republican nominee for governor in 2022, losing to incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker.

The state election for governor will take place in 2026. Cook County Republican Party Chairman Aaron Del Mar will be Bailey’s running mate.

Darren and Cindy Bailey and their sons run the family farm business, Bailey Family Farm, in Xenia.

