2026 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny makes history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Moosa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Shaun Ross attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ray Keys attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, and Christian Louboutin attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Yolanda Adams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Nikki Glaser attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Brandon Lake attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Leon Bridges attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Chris Brown (L) and a guest attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Rika Tischendorf and Babyface attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Michelle Williams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Neal Pogue (R) and guest attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pedro Abrunhosa (L) and guest attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raymond Angry attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) October London attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sasha Bozzi and Mike Bozzi attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Abrahart (R) attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Skye Townsend attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Ali Wong attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Curtis Allie attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Li Saumet attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Valentina Pozzi and Katherine Teeter attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Allison Charney attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maggie Ros e attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Yoonchae, Megan, Lara Raj, Manon, Sophia, and Daniela of Katseye attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Slash and Meegan Hodges attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Melvis Santa and Brenda Navarrete attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lainey Wilson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tallia Storm attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sharon Osbourne attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Jesse Jo Stark and YUNGBLUD attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tate McRae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jon Batiste attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Paris Hilton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Halle Bailey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Chrissy Teigen attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jeff Goldblum attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: John Legend attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kesha attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Carole King and Lady Gaga attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Trevor Noah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jamie Foxx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Benson Boone attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Alex Warren attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Andy Arthur Smith attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, and Anelise Foxx attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Bill Burr and Nia Renée Hill attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Joni Mitchell (L) attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Tameka Cottle Harris and T.I. attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Wyclef Jean and Claudinel Jean attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Saint JHN attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: will.i.am attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Don Lemon attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) J. Ivy, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, and Jonathan McReynolds attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Brandi Carlile attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Dr. Chelsey Green, Chair, Board of Trustees, the Recording Academy, attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jelly Roll attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Yo Gotti attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kaytranada attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: María Zardoya of The Marías attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Benson Boone attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Trombone Shorty attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Bob Mothersbaugh, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Gerald Casale of Devo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Grace Potter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Andrés Cepeda and Elisa Restrepo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Darren Criss attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The year 2026 seems to be Bad Bunny’s year.

Not only is he headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he also made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” won the album of the year award and was the first time a Spanish-language album was given the top prize, The Associated Press reported.

While accepting the Grammy, he said he dedicated the win to “all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams,” CNN reported.

He wasn’t the only artist to make history.

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” also went into the history books with “Golden,” which won for best song written for visual media as part of the Premiere Ceremony. The Netflix film was nominated in four categories, including Song of the Year. It was K-pop’s first win at any Grammy Awards ceremony, NBC News reported. The film also won at the Critics’ Choice Awards for best animated feature and best song and the Golden Globes for best animated motion picture and best original song in a motion picture.

Kendrick Lamar broke a record with five wins, including best rap album and record of the year. He is now the most-awarded rap artist in the history of the awards, CNN reported.

The in memoriam segment paid tribute to several artists we’ve lost, including the “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne, as Post Malone, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Slash and Andrew Watt performed Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” the AP reported.

Lauryn Hill paid tribute to D’Angelo with songs “Nothing Even Matters,” “Brown Sugar” and “Lady” before she sang “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song” to honor Roberta Flack.

The show was once again hosted by Trevor Noah. The broadcast was his sixth, and final time, Forbes reported.

Here’s the list of nominees, according to The New York Times, with the winners in bold:

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Record Of The Year

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety — Doechii

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA

The Subway — Chappell Roan

APT. — ROSE, Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT

DtMF

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]

luther

Manchild

WILDFLOWER

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES — Justin Bieber

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Disease — Lady Gaga

The Subway — Chappell Roan

Messy — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela — KATSEYE

APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson. Paak

Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA

VOLTAGE — Skrillex

End Of Summer — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae

Illegal — PinkPantheress

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That — Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Mirtazapine -Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror — Dream Theater

Lachryma — Ghost

Emergence — Sleep Token

Soft Spine — Spiritbox

BIRDS — Turnstile

Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music — Deftones

I quit — HAIM

From Zero — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Idols — YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver

Alone — The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile

mangetout — Wet Leg

Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE — Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer — Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

YUKON — Justin Bieber

It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded — Kehlani

MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi

Crybaby — SZA

VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart Of A Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — FLO

Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED — GIVĒON

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

MUTT — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside — Cardi B

Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety — Doechii

tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud Of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club — Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her — Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy — Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time — Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending — Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On The Grindstone — Tyler Childers

Good News — Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be [From “F1® The Movie”] — Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie — Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song To Sing — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

0 of 115 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Darren Criss attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Andrés Cepeda and Elisa Restrepo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Grace Potter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Bob Mothersbaugh, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Gerald Casale of Devo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Trombone Shorty attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Benson Boone attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: María Zardoya of The Marías attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kaytranada attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Yo Gotti attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jelly Roll attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Dr. Chelsey Green, Chair, Board of Trustees, the Recording Academy, attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Brandi Carlile attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) J. Ivy, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, and Jonathan McReynolds attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Don Lemon attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: will.i.am attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Saint JHN attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Wyclef Jean and Claudinel Jean attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Tameka Cottle Harris and T.I. attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Joni Mitchell (L) attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Bill Burr and Nia Renée Hill attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, and Anelise Foxx attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Andy Arthur Smith attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Alex Warren attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Benson Boone attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jamie Foxx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Trevor Noah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Carole King and Lady Gaga attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kesha attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: John Legend attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jeff Goldblum attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Chrissy Teigen attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Halle Bailey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Paris Hilton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jon Batiste attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tate McRae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Jesse Jo Stark and YUNGBLUD attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sharon Osbourne attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tallia Storm attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lainey Wilson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Melvis Santa and Brenda Navarrete attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Slash and Meegan Hodges attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Yoonchae, Megan, Lara Raj, Manon, Sophia, and Daniela of Katseye attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maggie Ros e attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Allison Charney attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Valentina Pozzi and Katherine Teeter attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Li Saumet attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Curtis Allie attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Ali Wong attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Skye Townsend attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Abrahart (R) attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sasha Bozzi and Mike Bozzi attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) October London attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raymond Angry attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pedro Abrunhosa (L) and guest attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Neal Pogue (R) and guest attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Michelle Williams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Rika Tischendorf and Babyface attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Chris Brown (L) and a guest attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Leon Bridges attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Brandon Lake attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Nikki Glaser attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Yolanda Adams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, and Christian Louboutin attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ray Keys attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Shaun Ross attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Moosa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

©2026 Cox Media Group