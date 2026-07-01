2 people seen climbing Empire State Building, fly banner

NEW YORK — Two people scaled to the top of the Empire State Building and hung a banner from the tower atop the skyscraper.

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WCBS reported that the people were wearing masks and unfurled a banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

It was not immediately known how they got to the platform and tower, WPIX reported.

The New York Post noted that they were “kissing-daredevils clad in dark clothes and a cat mask” who went up the building’s 1,454-foot antenna."

This isn’t the first time someone has made the death-defying climb.

French climber Alain Robert, known as the “French Spider-Man,” free climbed the landmark with bare hands and feet in 1994. Robert was arrested, the Post reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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