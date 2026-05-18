2 Navy jets collide during Idaho air show; 4 crew members eject safely

Rescue crews responded to a crash during the Gunfighter Skies air show at Idaho's Mountain Home Air Force Base on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Four air crew members ejected safely after two Navy fighter jets collided in midair during an air show in Idaho on Sunday, authorities said.

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The jets collided during the second day of the Gunfighters Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, KTVB reported.

Kim Sykes, the air show’s marketing director, confirmed to The Associated Press that the four crew members safely evacuated their aircraft.

“Everyone is safe and I think that’s the most important thing,” Sykes told the news organization.

Air show organizers also posted on social media, stating that the crew members were in stable condition.

According to a news release from the base, at 12:10 p.m. MT Sunday, two U.S. Navy EA-18-G assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Widbey Island, Washington, collided, KIVI reported.

The EA-18G Growler is a variant of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet with sophisticated electronic warfare systems, according to the television station.

“All four of the air crew successfully ejected and they are being evaluated by medical personnel,” the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office said in a news release sent at 3:18 p.m., according to the Idaho Statesman. “First responders are on the scene.”

Footage of the mid air collision between a pair of Navy Super Hornets/Growlers during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base moments ago. pic.twitter.com/yQqPavmSWk — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 17, 2026

“We had four good parachutes,” an air show announcer told the crowd, according to the Statesman. “The crews were able to eject. They’re located one mile south of where the smoke is. The parachutes came down.”

It was the first time since 2018 that the Gunfighter Skies event had been held, the Statesman reported. A hang glider pilot died in an accident at that event, according to the newspaper.

Officials told KTVB that an investigation was underway.

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