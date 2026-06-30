2 killed, 20 injured when bus flips on Long Island Expressway

File photo. Traffic was backed up on the Long Island Expressway late Monday after a coach bus flipped.

NEW YORK — Two people were killed and at least 20 more were injured after a coach bus flipped and struck two oncoming vehicles on the Long Island Expressway on Monday, New York City authorities said.

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The accident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. ET near the Greenpoint Avenue exit, WCBS reported.

Police said a coach bus was headed westbound on the expressway when it struck a vehicle, which then hit another car in front of it, according to WABC.

The impact caused the bus to hit a center divider, flip and roll into the eastbound lanes of the expressway, where it collided with two other vehicles, according to the television station.

Two people have died after officials say a coach bus collided with multiple vehicles on the Long Island Expressway on Monday night.



Click to read more: https://t.co/FD94Yx3FIL pic.twitter.com/i0laA9zypB — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 30, 2026

The driver of the coach bus and one passenger were pronounced dead, WPIX reported. Other passengers on the bus and the drivers of the other vehicles involved were taken to area hospitals.

According to WNBC, three of the victims were in critical condition and two others had serious injuries. The other 15 people injured had minor injuries, according to the television station.

Nearly 100 emergency personnel responded to the scene, WNBC reported.

The crash caused traffic to come to a halt in both directions of the expressway, according to WCBS.

Due to a vehicle collision investigation, all lanes are blocked on the eastbound and westbound Long Island Expressway at 50 Street. pic.twitter.com/6w1H3t6zeK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2026

The cause of the crash is under investigation, WABC reported.

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