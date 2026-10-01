2 dead, 2 injured, 1 missing in medical helicopter crash

FILE PHOTO: Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles County. A medical helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from the island, killing two. Two others were sent to area hospitals and one person was reported missing.

Two people were killed when a medical helicopter crashed off the California coast.

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The Associated Press reported the helicopter went down near Catalina Island, near Los Angeles, just before 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Two people were killed, two others were injured and sent to the hospital, and one person was missing. The people who were hospitalized were listed in stable condition, the AP said.

The medevac helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from Catalina and was submerged in 240 feet of water, 22 miles from the Los Angeles County mainland.

REACH Air Medical Services said the helicopter was one of theirs, KABC reported. The aircraft was a Eurocopter EC 135 P2.

“We are aware of an incident involving a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter. At this time, we are gathering information and coordinating with emergency responders and authorities. We are unable to provide additional details at this stage and will share more information when it becomes available. Our immediate concern is for the well-being of those involved,” a spokesperson told KABC.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

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