1 killed after helicopter crashes in Biscayne Bay near Miami, officials say

Coast Guard: File photo. The Coast Guard responded to reports of a helicopter crashing in Biscayne Bay near Miami on Wednesday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — One person died and two others were injured after a helicopter crashed into the waters of Biscayne Bay off the coast of Miami on Wednesday, authorities said.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said it, along with partner agencies, responded to reports of the aircraft crashing in the bay near Key Biscayne at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Three people were on the Robinson R44 II helicopter when it crashed, the Coast Guard said.

Key Biscayne and Miami fire rescue personnel took two “adult trauma alert patients” from the No Name Harbor in Key Biscayne to a “landing zone,” WPLG reported. From there, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to the television station.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it is investigating the crash. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is also investigating, WFOR reported.

The severity of the injuries suffered by the two survivors is unknown, according to WSVN.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not been released. An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

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