Travis Kelce playfully withdraws bid for Taylor Swift-signed guitar

There was one item Travis Kelce didn’t need to bid on at a charity auction Thursday.

While attending his teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic event, a Tortured Poets Department guitar signed by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, went up for auction.

Initially, Travis stood up as the auctioneer called for $10,000 to $15,000 bids on the item before coming to a realization and withdrawing his bid.

"I just realized I have that already," he said as the other attendees burst into laughter, as seen in video taken at the event.

Last year, Taylor attended the charity event with Travis and donated four tickets to the Eras Tour to be auctioned off. The tickets reportedly sold for $80,000.

Travis and Taylor have been dating since 2023. They were last spotted in public together while out to eat in Philadelphia on May 11.

