Travis Kelce won't take the bait as brother needles him about Taylor Swift's song 'Wood'

If the world's biggest music star wrote a song about your sexual prowess, wouldn't you own up to it? When it comes to Travis Kelce, he's not going there.

On the new episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, tried to get Travis to share how he feels about the song "Wood" on fiancée Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The song is full of double entendres about how well-endowed Travis is, but he wouldn't comment.

"It's a great song," Travis said when Jason asked him about it. Jason then referenced the song's lyrics by asking, "Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?"

"No," Travis responded. "Any song that she references me in is very—"

Jason then cut him off, noting, "This is not just any song. This is a very specific you." He added, "It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing."

"I think you're not understanding the song," Travis said with a straight face.

"You're out of your mind," Jason insisted, quoting some of the lyrics to Travis: "Redwood tree/ ain't hard to see."

"That's a generous word, I think," Jason continued. "I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, 'Japanese maple.'" That cracked Travis up. It's worth noting that another lyric in the song is "New heights of manhood."

The brothers also talked in detail about The Life of a Showgirl. "Let's just give it up for Taylor," said Travis. "She's done it again. ... The album is absolutely amazing." Jason said his top two songs are "Opalite" and "Eldest Daughter," while Travis says he keeps going back to "Actually Romantic."

"She makes talking s*** sound so sweet," he added.

