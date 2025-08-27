Travis Kelce reveals favorite track off Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The perks of being Taylor Swift’s fiancé include getting to listen to her new album on repeat before anyone else.

In the latest episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast — recorded before news of Travis and Taylor's engagement went public — Travis continued to gush over The Life of a Showgirl.

"I’m gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties," Travis teased. "I keep listening to this album."

"I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff," he continued. "It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing all throughout the house."

Travis also revealed his current favorite track on the album is "Opalite." The Life of a Showgirl comes out Oct. 3.

Travis and Jason also debriefed on Taylor’s appearance on the podcast, with Travis revealing what fans had already suspected — that Taylor was dropping Easter eggs along the way, including a Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket figure on the shelf behind Travis. Travis, of course, did not reveal the meaning behind them.

