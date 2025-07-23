Travis Kelce jokes that he's 'Pretty Woman''s Julia Roberts to Taylor Swift's Richard Gere

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, recently screened the 1990 Julia Roberts/Richard Gere classic Pretty Woman as part of the "Film Club" segment of their New Heights podcast, which led them to conclude that Travis is living in a gender-flipped version of the film.

The brothers had never seen the film and weren't aware that Vivian, Julia Roberts' character in the film, was a sex worker.

When they discussed the fact that some believe the movie — about a billionaire CEO who falls in love with a prostitute and rescues her from a life of poverty — is misogynistic, Travis suggested that they "flip the script."

"We need to make Pretty Man. We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high-class that she doesn't know where she's going, she doesn't know how to drive a car," Travis said, referring to Gere's character's general helplessness. Jason replied, "Travis, you're basically living Pretty Man right now."

"You are Pretty Man," he added, as Travis cracked up. "You're living your own Julia Roberts story now."

"I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home," Travis laughed. "That's why when I met Julia [at one of Taylor's shows], it felt like we were the same person. ... She spoke to me in this movie. ... I'm just an NFL hooker."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.