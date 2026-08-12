Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift his wife, says wedding was 'best night of my life'

Screens outside Madison Square Garden display 'Just T&T Married!' celebrating the wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, New York City, July 3, 2026. (Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

We've already heard from guests at Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce how amazing the event at New York's Madison Square Garden was. But now we've heard from the groom himself.

While at training camp on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took questions from reporters about how he'd spent his downtime. "It was a fun off-season, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated, and you know, had fun with us. It was a crazy night; it was a lot of celebration."

Travis also commented on the fact that he and Taylor got married in the legendary venue, noting that he'd always wanted to attend a game there.

"MSG, man. You know, I always told myself I'd go for a playoff game when the Knicks were rocking, but my wife went when I was stuck in a training minicamp, so I didn't get my opportunity to go then," he told reporters, referring to Taylor as his "wife" publicly for the first time.

"So, it's kind of cool to be able to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and, you know, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there, I can't thank the owners of MSG for allowing us the opportunity to do that," he continued.

"Knowing we wanted a private event and everything, so it was perfect," Travis said.

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor and Travis' wedding in front of some 1,000 guests, including celebrities from the world of TV, film, music and sports. Performers reportedly included Taylor and Travis themselves, plus Paul McCartney, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae and Stevie Nicks.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.