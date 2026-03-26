Train to mark 25th anniversary of 'Drops of Jupiter' with livestreamed frat house gig

Train's 'Drops of Jupiter' 25th anniversary show poster (Courtesy of Train)
By Andrea Dresdale

Train's album Drops of Jupiter, which features the Grammy-winning title track, was released on March 27, 2001, which is why this Friday the band will play a unique gig to mark the album's 25th anniversary.

Train will perform a pop-up show at the Sigma Chi frat house at San Diego State University. It will be livestreamed on Instagram starting at 6:30 p.m. PT. While the band is generally associated with San Francisco, they have a connection to the university through a family member, hence the choice of venue.

Drops of Jupiter, Train's second album, is their bestselling release to date. A summer tour celebrating the anniversary will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Train plans to release a new album later this year; earlier in March they previewed it with the release of the song "The Weekend."

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