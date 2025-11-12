Trailer for Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' doc to debut on 'GMA' Thursday

We'll get our first peek at Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour docuseries on Thursday.

As per Taylor's Instagram Story, the trailer for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (Docuseries) will debut on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday morning. The first two installments of the six-part series, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the record-breaking tour, premieres on Disney+ Dec. 12 with two episodes following each week afterwards.

The series will feature appearances by Taylor's family, friends and special guests, including Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine.

As previously reported, Dec. 12 will also bring the Disney+ premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, a concert film captured at the final stop of the Eras Tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8, 2024. It features the entire Tortured Poets Department sequence of the show, which Taylor added following the April 2024 release of that album, live for the first time.

When the projects were first announced, Taylor wrote, "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

The Eras Tour, which Taylor first announced on Good Morning America in November of 2022, kicked off March 17, 2023 and went on to gross over $2 billion and draw 10 million people, according to Taylor Swift Touring.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.