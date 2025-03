Rough start to the day? Between the storms and the time change, I get it. But there are a few ways to ward off the sleepies if that’s an issue.

Spring forward (rabbitti - stock.adobe.com)

From the Sleep Foundation, they recommend staying hydrated, knocking off the caffeine around noon and getting plenty of quality time outside for an extra dose of Vitamin D. But nowhere on that list do I see just go back to bed!

But’s it only an hour, and if you have a special suggestion or two, tell me at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

