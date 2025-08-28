This will definitely be 'Popular': Ariana Grande announces her first tour in six years

Arianators everywhere are saying 'thank u' to their queen: After a not-so-subtle tease on Instagram, Ariana Grande announced on Thursday her first tour in six years.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will visit North America and the U.K. in the summer of 2026, and will see the Oscar-nominated superstar playing multiple nights in every city. Four-night runs in both LA and Brooklyn are on the agenda, as is a five-night residency at London's O2 Arena.

The trek gets rolling June 6, 2026, in Oakland, California, and is set to wrap up Aug. 23, 2026, in London. In between, Ari will play Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Montreal and Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the previously mentioned cities.

The tour, in support of Ariana's album Eternal Sunshine and the expanded version, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, marks the first time Ari will return to the stage in a major way since her Sweetener Tour, which saw her playing to more than 1.3 million fans across 100 shows.

To participate in the presale, which starts Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, sign up by Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. ET at livemu.sc/arianagrande. Anyone who signs up can join the sale, since access is tied to your Ticketmaster account. The remaining tickets will go up for sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at ArianaGrande.com.

VIP packages will also be available via vipnation.com.

A lot has happened since Ariana's Sweetener tour ended in 2019, including scoring seven #1 hits, releasing her album Positions, getting married and then divorced from Dalton Gomez, starting a new relationship with Ethan Slater, receiving critical acclaim for Wicked and being cast in the new film Focker-In-Law.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.