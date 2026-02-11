This is who Ariana Grande wants to play her in a movie of her life

If there was ever a movie about Ariana Grande's life, it would need subtitles — but they would have to translate animal language.

Speaking with Backstage magazine in an Instagram video, Ari was asked who she would want to portray her in a movie about her life and what she'd want to call it. "I wouldn't, first of all," she responded immediately. She laughed, "I would call it Scrap This and Don't Watch It. I don't like the idea of this at all."

As for who would play her, she said, "A tiny mouse, with subtitles the whole time. I would like that, actually. It would be a tiny, beautiful short film with mice reenacting my whole life, with little tiny subtitles at the bottom. That's the only version of it that I'm interested in."

In addition, Ari — who has upcoming roles in the movie Focker In-Law and the TV show American Horror Story, and who will also star in a revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George next year — was asked what makes her want to take on an acting project.

"If it's something that ... scares me a little bit, in great ways," she replied. "If it's something that I think I can really add value to the piece, but also things that challenge me."

