This fall, things are gonna get Ugly for Teddy Swims

Things are looking Ugly for Teddy Swims.

The Grammy-nominated singer has announced The Ugly Tour for 2026. It starts Sept. 22 in Kansas City, Missouri, and is set to wrap up in LA on Nov. 18. You can register now for presale access at Teddy's website. Presales start April 21 and run through the week; tickets go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Teddy recently started a new musical era with the single "Mr. Know It All," which he performed for the first time at Coachella on April 10. He'll play the festival again on Friday, but it'll be tough for him to top the first show: His special guests included Vanessa Carlton, Joe Jonas and former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth. You can tune in to the Coachella Livestream at 5:20 p.m. PT to see what he has in store.

After Coachella, Teddy is also booked to play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and BottleRock Napa in California in May and Bonnaroo in June, with headline shows in between. He'll spend the summer on tour in Europe.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.