There’s a unique and historic piece of history in Tampa

Dove Daily Update The American Victory, Port Tampa. Photo credit Ann Kelly

In the Port of Tampa, right by the Florida Aquarium, there is an important piece of history unique to Tampa and this weekend, the American Victory is celebration its 80th anniversary.

The American Victory is one of only three remaining World War II Victory class cargo ships. It’s also a museum and is celebrating its 80th anniversary. You can take a tour, with guided engine room tours on the hour. It’s well worth it and at only $8 a bargain. But of course every extra dollar donated is appreciated.

I’ve toured the ship and it’s so interesting to see how those who lived on the ship did things from day to day. See it for yourself, with hours 10 am to 5 pm this Saturday-Monday.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!