There’s a unique and historic piece of history in Tampa

In the Port of Tampa, right by the Florida Aquarium, there is an important piece of history unique to Tampa and this weekend, the American Victory is celebration its 80th anniversary.

The American Victory is one of only three remaining World War II Victory class cargo ships. It’s also a museum and is celebrating its 80th anniversary. You can take a tour, with guided engine room tours on the hour. It’s well worth it and at only $8 a bargain. But of course every extra dollar donated is appreciated.

I’ve toured the ship and it’s so interesting to see how those who lived on the ship did things from day to day. See it for yourself, with hours 10 am to 5 pm this Saturday-Monday.

